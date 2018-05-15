Enteq Upstream (NTQ) Trading Up 0%

Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.96 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.52). Approximately 1,256,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,249% from the average daily volume of 53,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.52).

About Enteq Upstream

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services.

