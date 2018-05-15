Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enphase Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.86.

Shares of Enphase Energy opened at $5.18 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,847.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Humberto Garcia sold 16,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $45,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,883,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 210,864 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,533,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

