Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $3.09 Million in Korn Ferry (KFY) Stock

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.11% of Korn Ferry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 442,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry opened at $54.23 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $447.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.30 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 19,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $978,090.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries.

