Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Energy Transfer Partners reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 675%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer Partners will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Transfer Partners.

Get Energy Transfer Partners alerts:

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Energy Transfer Partners had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Energy Transfer Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners opened at $18.83 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. Energy Transfer Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Energy Transfer Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 313.89%.

In other Energy Transfer Partners news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $78,476.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 15,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 72.6% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer Partners (ETP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.