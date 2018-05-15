Encore Capital Group (ECPG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ: ECPG) in the last few weeks:

5/14/2018 – Encore Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/11/2018 – Encore Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2018 – Encore Capital Group was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Encore Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2018 – Encore Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/24/2018 – Encore Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/17/2018 – Encore Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Encore Capital Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,492. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $326.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Paul Grinberg sold 18,773 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $786,213.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

