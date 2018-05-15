Emerald Expositions (EEX) Receives $24.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Emerald Expositions (NYSE:EEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEX. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerald Expositions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

In other Emerald Expositions news, insider Joseph Randall sold 39,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $842,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Gosling sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $123,803.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,808,033 shares of company stock valued at $121,099,070 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerald Expositions during the 1st quarter worth about $19,000,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerald Expositions during the 1st quarter worth about $6,505,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Emerald Expositions during the 1st quarter worth about $5,353,000. Finally, Sutton Square Management L.P. bought a new stake in Emerald Expositions during the 4th quarter worth about $5,394,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerald Expositions traded up $0.18, reaching $19.99, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,908. Emerald Expositions has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Emerald Expositions (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Emerald Expositions had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Emerald Expositions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Emerald Expositions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Emerald Expositions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Emerald Expositions Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

