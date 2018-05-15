Emera (EMA) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Monday. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emera from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James raised Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Emera from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Emera from a sector perform under weight rating to an underperform underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.29.

Shares of Emera opened at C$40.24 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Emera has a 12-month low of C$39.08 and a 12-month high of C$49.48.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Emera had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Scott Carlyle Balfour bought 6,250 shares of Emera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,937.50. Also, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 2,000 shares of Emera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.17 per share, with a total value of C$82,340.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 58,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,542.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

