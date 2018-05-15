ELTCOIN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,302.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $2,302.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004214 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000820 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00768851 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00149341 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00093079 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN’s genesis date was October 9th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.