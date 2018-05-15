ElringKlinger (ZIL2) Given a €10.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €10.80 ($12.86) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. equinet set a €12.40 ($14.76) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.43) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.76) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.45) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.11 ($16.80).

ElringKlinger opened at €14.25 ($16.96) on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €13.48 ($16.05) and a 52-week high of €20.48 ($24.38).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

