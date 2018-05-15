Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.32 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $55.10 million and $3.32 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002992 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.01651000 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015783 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003685 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016643 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036512 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 216,945,597 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

