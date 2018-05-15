Eight Capital Increases Crew Energy (CR) Price Target to C$2.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.15 to C$3.85 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.60.

Crew Energy opened at C$2.69 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$4.94.

In other news, insider Kurtis Fischer sold 21,971 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$43,282.87. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$41,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,560 and have sold 107,011 shares valued at $218,600.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

