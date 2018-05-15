Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals traded up $0.75, hitting $10.75, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 179,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,877. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Joanne Quan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M increased its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 61,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials.

