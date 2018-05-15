Education Realty Trust (EDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Education Realty Trust owns, manages, and develops student housing communities located near university campuses throughout the United States. EDR will elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. EDR also manages student housing communities for college and university systems across the country. “

Get Education Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Education Realty Trust traded down $0.40, reaching $33.74, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39. Education Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 21.50%. Education Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Education Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Education Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,014,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Education Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,846,000 after acquiring an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Education Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,630,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in Education Realty Trust by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 481,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 256,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Education Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,574,000.

About Education Realty Trust

One of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing, EdR (NYSE:EDR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 85 communities with more than 45,500 beds serving 53 universities in 26 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Education Realty Trust (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Education Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Education Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.