Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,311,728 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the April 13th total of 1,493,401 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,024,591 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Loch Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $224,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDGE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edge Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edge Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Edge Therapeutics by 1,028.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 103,682 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edge Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Edge Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDGE opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Edge Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.98.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EDGE shares. ValuEngine raised Edge Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Edge Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered Edge Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Edge Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Edge Therapeutics

Edge Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microparticle used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.

