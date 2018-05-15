Ecolab (ECL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to report $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.25. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

In other news, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $652,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.42 per share, for a total transaction of $860,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,664.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,848,529 shares of company stock worth $248,579,565. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Ecolab by 13,565.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,787,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,869,000 after buying an additional 1,774,585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,764,000 after buying an additional 774,520 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,925.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 341,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,743,000 after buying an additional 324,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,001,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,193,323,000 after buying an additional 288,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,745,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,976,000 after buying an additional 207,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab traded down $0.08, hitting $146.21, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 1,193,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,592. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a one year low of $145.55 and a one year high of $146.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

