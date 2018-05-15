ECN Capital (ECN) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.20 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.08.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.55 on Friday. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.40.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Jr. Donald Frank Glisson acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.63 per share, with a total value of C$1,270,500.00.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the U.S.

