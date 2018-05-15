Eaton Vance Management Purchases 195,105 Shares of Oceaneering International (OII)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 195,105 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.43% of Oceaneering International worth $26,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 869.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oceaneering International to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Shares of OII stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.86 and a beta of 1.36. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.79 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 6.60%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

