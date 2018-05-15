Eaton Vance Management Has $24.08 Million Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,376 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Credit Suisse Group worth $24,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 659,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 54,830 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 67,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.42. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. It offers a range of private banking and wealth management solutions to its clients in its Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management and Asia Pacific divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.