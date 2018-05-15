Eaton Vance Management Has $214.70 Million Holdings in FedEx (FDX)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 34,896 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.33% of FedEx worth $214,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $31,742,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,864,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,154,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX stock opened at $251.35 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $251.34 and a 52-week high of $253.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $16.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $306.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.51.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

