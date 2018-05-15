Eaton Vance (EV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eaton Vance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.40. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $56.46 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have commented on EV. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $58.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

