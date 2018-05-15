Eastside Distilling (EAST) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of Eastside Distilling opened at $7.50 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $7.21.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 136.18% and a negative net margin of 159.98%. research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside Bourbon and Oregon Oak Burnside Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey and Barrel Hitch Oregon Oaked Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.