Eastside Distilling (EAST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11), Morningstar.com reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 136.18% and a negative net margin of 159.98%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million.

Shares of Eastside Distilling opened at $7.50 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside Bourbon and Oregon Oak Burnside Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey and Barrel Hitch Oregon Oaked Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.