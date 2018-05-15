Eastman Chemical (EMN) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 343,606 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Eastman Chemical worth $105,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 42,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

In other news, CFO Curtis E. Espeland sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 12,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,275,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,932.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,359 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

