Eads & Heald Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Apple (AAPL)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Eads & Heald Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $6,509,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,288,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,869 shares of company stock valued at $37,493,244. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $188.15 on Tuesday. Apple has a twelve month low of $188.26 and a twelve month high of $189.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.