EA Coin Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (EAG)

EA Coin (CURRENCY:EAG) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, EA Coin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One EA Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and C-CEX. EA Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $10,060.00 worth of EA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004200 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023128 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000815 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00764741 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00057614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00149174 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00091310 BTC.

EA Coin Profile

EA Coin launched on October 30th, 2017. EA Coin’s total supply is 75,206,327 coins. The official website for EA Coin is www.eacoin.io

Buying and Selling EA Coin

EA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

