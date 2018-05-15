Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Stifel (SF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Stifel (NYSE:SF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stifel by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Stifel in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,554.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ben A. Plotkin sold 9,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $570,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stifel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo upped their price objective on Stifel from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura upped their price objective on Stifel from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stifel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of Stifel stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. Stifel has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Stifel (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Stifel had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $750.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Stifel will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

