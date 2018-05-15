Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in K12 (LRN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of K12 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in K12 by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in K12 by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in K12 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in K12 by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $53,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. K12 has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $621.29 million, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.01.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). K12 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that K12 will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of K12 in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of K12 from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools.

