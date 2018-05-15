Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $442,000 Holdings in SunTrust Banks (STI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) by 147.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,576,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,214,000 after buying an additional 1,047,842 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,033,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,279,000 after buying an additional 221,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,428,000 after buying an additional 339,394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,615,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,299,000 after buying an additional 2,319,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,367,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,271,000 after buying an additional 33,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.96 per share, for a total transaction of $395,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agnes Bundy Scanlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $101,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $882,744. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STI stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

STI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $75.00 price target on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

