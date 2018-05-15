Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Washington Prime Group (WPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) by 215.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,322,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 274,262 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 203,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 200,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,913 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 47,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Prime Group opened at $6.93 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60. Washington Prime Group has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $180.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.70 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 18.52%. equities research analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WPG shares. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price objective on Washington Prime Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Washington Prime Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 28,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $183,005.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

