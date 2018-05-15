Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 18,059 Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,059 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Blue Hills Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHBK. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 3,370.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 54,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 36,366 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $37,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Leary sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $229,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $426,645 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Hills Bancorp opened at $20.20 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $550.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.09. Blue Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 15.12%. equities analysts forecast that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray upgraded Blue Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

