DTE Energy (DTE) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,036,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,645,854,000 after purchasing an additional 460,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,119,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,951,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in DTE Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,603,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 175,207 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of DTE Energy opened at $102.29 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . DTE Energy has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.8825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

In other DTE Energy news, CEO Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $1,281,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,341 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $135,400.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

