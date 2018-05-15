Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D.UN) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on D.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$25.75 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.96.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust opened at C$24.44 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.12 and a 52 week high of C$23.04.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust), formerly Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s segments include Western Canada, Calgary downtown, Calgary suburban, Toronto downtown, Toronto suburban, Eastern Canada and Other. It is engaged in building and maintaining a diversified portfolio of office properties in Canada, based on an established platform, and providing cash distributions to unitholders and managing distributions over time.

