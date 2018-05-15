Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. The company’s drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist which are in clinical stage. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOVA. BidaskClub upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a line rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann started coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOVA opened at $26.30 on Monday. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $711.27 million and a PE ratio of -18.79.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). sell-side analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 702.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $202,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

