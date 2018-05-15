Douglas E. Brooks Buys 10,000 Shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (EGC) Stock

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGC) insider Douglas E. Brooks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EGC traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 947,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.88.

Get Energy XXI Gulf Coast alerts:

Energy XXI Gulf Coast (NASDAQ:EGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.62. Energy XXI Gulf Coast had a negative net margin of 63.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. analysts expect that Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the first quarter worth about $106,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the first quarter worth about $121,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast Company Profile

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf Coast region. It primarily operates properties offshore on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as onshore in Louisiana and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy XXI Gulf Coast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy XXI Gulf Coast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.