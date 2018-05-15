Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 3,550 Shares of Hormel (HRL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Hormel makes up about 1.5% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Hormel were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hormel by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hormel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hormel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hormel in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Hormel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hormel in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $279,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,514.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 281,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,072 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hormel opened at $36.08 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hormel has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $36.21.

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Hormel had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. analysts forecast that Hormel will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Hormel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.77%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

