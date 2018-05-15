Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,457 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.09% of Great Western Bancorp worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000.

GWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp opened at $42.47 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

