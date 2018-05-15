Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires Shares of 23,425 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF opened at $61.62 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.