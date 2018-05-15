Donationcoin (DON) Trading 14.7% Lower This Week

Donationcoin (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Donationcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donationcoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Donationcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $63.00 worth of Donationcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.13 or 0.01646700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004484 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015113 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016615 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037233 BTC.

Donationcoin Coin Profile

Donationcoin (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Donationcoin’s official website is donationcoin.org . Donationcoin’s official Twitter account is @Donationcoin . The Reddit community for Donationcoin is /r/Donationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Donationcoin Coin Trading

Donationcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donationcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donationcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donationcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

