Dollar General (DG) Shares Sold by Lyons Wealth Management LLC.

Lyons Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 1.3% of Lyons Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lyons Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. ValuEngine raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.27 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar General to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

Shares of Dollar General opened at $93.72 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $94.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $764,964.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anita C. Elliott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $302,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,142.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,255 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

