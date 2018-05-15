Dollar General (DG) Downgraded by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.09.

Dollar General stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Dollar General had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $181,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,469.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anita C. Elliott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $302,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,142.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,303,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,813,000 after purchasing an additional 425,173 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,417,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,975,000 after acquiring an additional 96,198 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,863,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,076,000 after acquiring an additional 84,418 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,756,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,774,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,066,000 after acquiring an additional 34,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

