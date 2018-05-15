Doliver Capital Advisors LP Sells 118,169 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural (GGN)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Natural (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 118,169 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP owned 0.10% of GAMCO Global Gold Natural worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural in the first quarter worth $100,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural by 23.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 136,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural in the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural in the fourth quarter worth $2,376,000.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural opened at $5.17 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. GAMCO Global Gold Natural has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective.

