Doliver Capital Advisors LP Sells 118,169 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural (GGN)

Posted by on May 15th, 2018 // No Comments

Doliver Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Natural (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 118,169 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP owned 0.10% of GAMCO Global Gold Natural worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural in the first quarter worth $100,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural by 23.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 136,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural in the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural in the fourth quarter worth $2,376,000.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural opened at $5.17 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. GAMCO Global Gold Natural has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GAMCO Global Gold Natural (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply