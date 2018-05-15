Doliver Capital Advisors LP Buys 26,690 Shares of First Trust High Income (FSD)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income (NYSE:FSD) by 127.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust High Income worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Trust High Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,831,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust High Income by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust High Income by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 94,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 44,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust High Income by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000.

Shares of FSD stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. First Trust High Income has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

About First Trust High Income

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign, including emerging markets high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

