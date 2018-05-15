Doliver Capital Advisors LP Acquires 147,893 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 425.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,893 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust comprises about 0.5% of Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Doliver Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,140,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after purchasing an additional 270,211 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 223,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust opened at $5.99 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (the Trust), formerly BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust, is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

