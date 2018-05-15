Doheny Asset Management CA Has $4.48 Million Stake in Wells Fargo (WFC)

Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 251.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo comprises approximately 2.1% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo during the third quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $265.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Wells Fargo announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

