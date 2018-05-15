DNB Markets Upgrades TechnipFMC (FTI) to “Buy”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $38.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.36.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.82. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.54%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.31%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Richard A. Pattarozzi sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $570,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,312.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard G. Alabaster sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $360,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,380.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,809. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,261,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,893 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,455,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,300 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,394,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $701,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,441,000 after purchasing an additional 754,383 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

