Dish Network (DISH) Debt Trading 0.8% Lower

An issue of Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) bonds fell 0.8% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $84.25 and was trading at $86.75 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Several research firms have commented on DISH. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on Dish Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Dish Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $54.00 price target on Dish Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Dish Network from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Dish Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dish Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of Dish Network traded up $0.16, reaching $31.99, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,562. Dish Network has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Dish Network had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Dish Network will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $234,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $27,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,190 shares of company stock valued at $279,087. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dish Network during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dish Network by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Dish Network by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dish Network by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dish Network during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

