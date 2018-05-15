Discover Financial Services (DFS) Getting Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Discover Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3659763623533 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $75.34 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. JMP Securities increased their target price on Discover Financial Services to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.93 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,390,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,372,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $1,172,348.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 734,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,460,676.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,061 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

