Dirk J. Debbink Purchases 278 Shares of Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Stock

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $19,982.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,573.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.85. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.37%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

