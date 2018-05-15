Directv (DTV) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Directv (NASDAQ:DTV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Directv earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the satellite television provider an impact score of 46.3496841461718 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Directv traded down $0.05, reaching $51.36, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 53,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,337. Directv has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

About Directv

DIRECTV is a provider of digital television entertainment in the United States and Latin America. The Company operates two direct-to-home (DTH) business units: DIRECTV U.S. and DIRECTV Latin America, which are engaged in acquiring, promoting, selling and distributing digital entertainment programming primarily through satellite to residential and commercial subscribers.

