Dimecoin (DIME) Trading 29.3% Lower Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $20.07 million and $33,834.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00060223 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004881 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001411 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com/dime

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

